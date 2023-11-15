The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Players to Watch

Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 21 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 11 assists this season.

MacKinnon has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (1.3 per game).

Cale Makar's total of 18 points is via four goals and 14 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (43rd in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano has totaled 11 goals (0.7 per game) and collected five assists (0.3 per game), averaging 3.4 shots per game and shooting 21.6%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 16 total points (1.1 per game).

McTavish's 16 points this season, including seven goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), with 213 total saves, while conceding 21 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 5-2-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.13 20th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 4th 34 Shots 29.2 23rd 7th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 23rd 20th 18.18% Power Play % 21.15% 15th 8th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 80.88% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.