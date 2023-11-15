You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mikko Rantanen, Frank Vatrano and other players on the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks heading into their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 21 points. He has 10 goals and 11 assists this season.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Cale Makar has 18 points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding 14 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Nathan MacKinnon has 18 total points for Colorado, with six goals and 12 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 13 0 3 3 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Vatrano's 11 goals and five assists in 15 games for Anaheim add up to 16 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish has racked up 16 points this season, with seven goals and nine assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3

