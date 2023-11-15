Wednesday's game at Moby Arena has the Colorado State Rams (2-0) squaring off against the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 58-55 win for Colorado State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rams enter this game after an 83-39 victory over Alabama A&M on Thursday.

Colorado State vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 58, New Hampshire 55

Other MWC Predictions

Colorado State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams had a +261 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They put up 72.3 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and gave up 64.2 per contest to rank 178th in college basketball.

On offense, Colorado State tallied 69.4 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (72.3 points per game) was 2.9 PPG higher.

Offensively the Rams played better when playing at home last year, averaging 75.2 points per game, compared to 70.3 per game in road games.

Colorado State allowed 61.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.

