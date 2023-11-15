How to Watch Denver vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (1-1) face the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers shot 48.7% from the field last season, four percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Colonels allowed to opponents.
- In games Denver shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.
- The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Pioneers finished 156th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers put up were the same as the Colonels gave up.
- When Denver scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 12-3.
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- Denver scored 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Pioneers gave up 7.8 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (79.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Denver performed better in home games last season, sinking 4.6 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCSD
|L 95-87
|LionTree Arena
|11/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 97-76
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/16/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
