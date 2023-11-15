The Denver Pioneers (1-1) face the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Denver vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers shot 48.7% from the field last season, four percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Colonels allowed to opponents.

In games Denver shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.

The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Pioneers finished 156th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers put up were the same as the Colonels gave up.

When Denver scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 12-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver Home & Away Comparison

Denver scored 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Pioneers gave up 7.8 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (79.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, Denver performed better in home games last season, sinking 4.6 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule