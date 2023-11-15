Wednesday's game between the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) and Denver Pioneers (1-1) matching up at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 84-82 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the game.

Denver vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Denver vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 84, Denver 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-1.7)

Nicholls State (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 165.3

Denver Performance Insights

Denver was 152nd in the nation in points scored (72.7 per game) and 314th in points conceded (75.1) last season.

Last season, the Pioneers were 156th in the nation in rebounds (32.1 per game) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.2).

With 11.3 assists per game last year, Denver was 313th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Pioneers were worst in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (4.5) last year. They were ranked 267th in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Denver gave up 8.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 290th and 160th, respectively, in the nation.

The Pioneers attempted 25.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 17.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 74.2% of their shots, with 82.8% of their makes coming from there.

