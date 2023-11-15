Denver vs. Nicholls State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Denver Pioneers (1-1) and the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Mitchell Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Mitchell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Denver Betting Records & Stats
- Denver won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Denver put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 8-17-0 mark of Nicholls State.
Denver vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Denver
|72.7
|148.3
|75.1
|147.8
|144.1
|Nicholls State
|75.6
|148.3
|72.7
|147.8
|149.3
Additional Denver Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game, which equals what the Colonels gave up.
- Denver went 9-4 against the spread and 12-3 overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Denver vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Denver
|13-15-0
|20-8-0
|Nicholls State
|8-17-0
|9-16-0
Denver vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Denver
|Nicholls State
|9-5
|Home Record
|11-2
|4-11
|Away Record
|4-11
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-7-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
