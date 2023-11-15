When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Miles Wood light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

Wood has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Wood has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 11:49 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

