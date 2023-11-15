Will Miles Wood Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 15?
When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Miles Wood light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Wood stats and insights
- Wood has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Wood has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Wood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|11:49
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 6-4
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
