The NHL has nine games on its Tuesday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score

Bruins vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 14 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +115 to score

Panthers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Reinhart's stats: 11 goals in 14 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score

Panthers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 14 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Kucherov's stats: 11 goals in 14 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score

Capitals vs. Golden Knights

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Ovechkin's stats: 4 goals in 13 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Guentzel's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +130 to score

Jets vs. Devils

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Connor's stats: 11 goals in 14 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +135 to score

Canadiens vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 15 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +135 to score

Lightning vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Point's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +140 to score

Jets vs. Devils

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.