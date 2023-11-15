Should you bet on Ross Colton to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 7:44 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 11:29 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

