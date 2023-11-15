Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 15?
Should you bet on Ryan Johansen to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johansen stats and insights
- In four of 14 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Home
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.