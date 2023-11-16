How to Watch Air Force vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Air Force Falcons (1-2) play the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Air Force had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 220th.
- Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Falcons recorded were 6.9 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.8).
- Air Force had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Air Force performed better at home last year, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Falcons played better in home games last season, allowing 65.4 points per game, compared to 68.8 when playing on the road.
- Air Force made 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Portland State
|L 62-55
|Clune Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|W 82-67
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|L 65-57
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
