The Air Force Falcons (1-2) play the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Air Force had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Falcons recorded were 6.9 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.8).
  • Air Force had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Air Force performed better at home last year, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Falcons played better in home games last season, allowing 65.4 points per game, compared to 68.8 when playing on the road.
  • Air Force made 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Portland State L 62-55 Clune Arena
11/10/2023 @ LIU W 82-67 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/12/2023 @ Delaware L 65-57 Bob Carpenter Center
11/16/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Omaha - Clune Arena

