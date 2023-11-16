The Air Force Falcons (1-2) play the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Air Force had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 220th.

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Falcons recorded were 6.9 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.8).

Air Force had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Air Force performed better at home last year, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in away games.

Defensively the Falcons played better in home games last season, allowing 65.4 points per game, compared to 68.8 when playing on the road.

Air Force made 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule