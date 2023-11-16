The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) go up against the Air Force Falcons (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-16.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-16.5) 129.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends (2022-23)

Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Falcons games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

Lindenwood put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Air Force is 80th in the country. It is way below that, 201st, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

