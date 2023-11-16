The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) go up against the Air Force Falcons (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline
BetMGM Air Force (-16.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Air Force (-16.5) 129.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Falcons games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.
  • Lindenwood put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

Air Force Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Air Force is 80th in the country. It is way below that, 201st, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

