The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the Lindenwood Lions (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)

Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Chris Childs: 13.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.6 224th 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 358th 27.1 Rebounds 31.2 220th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 35th 15.3 Assists 11.8 281st 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

