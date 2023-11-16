The Air Force Falcons (1-2) host the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Clune Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

Air Force put together a 16-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-13-0 mark from Lindenwood.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 66.9 136.5 67.1 140.9 131.2 Lindenwood 69.6 136.5 73.8 140.9 142

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

Last year, the Falcons scored 66.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.

When Air Force totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 9-0 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 16-14-0 17-13-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 13-13-0

Air Force vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force Lindenwood 10-9 Home Record 9-4 4-8 Away Record 2-14 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

