Air Force vs. Lindenwood: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Air Force Falcons (1-2) host the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Clune Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Clune Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Air Force Betting Records & Stats
- Air Force went 16-14-0 ATS last season.
- Air Force put together a 16-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-13-0 mark from Lindenwood.
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Air Force
|66.9
|136.5
|67.1
|140.9
|131.2
|Lindenwood
|69.6
|136.5
|73.8
|140.9
|142
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Air Force Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Falcons scored 66.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.
- When Air Force totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 9-0 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Air Force
|16-14-0
|17-13-0
|Lindenwood
|14-13-0
|13-13-0
Air Force vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Air Force
|Lindenwood
|10-9
|Home Record
|9-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-14
|9-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|62.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.8
|11-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-10-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.