The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) take on the Denver Pioneers (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers shot at a 48.7% rate from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Denver went 14-11 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 72nd.

The Pioneers put up just 1.4 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Cougars gave up (71.3).

Denver put together a 13-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.3 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

At home, Denver put up 75.4 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (69.5).

At home, the Pioneers allowed 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.1).

Denver made more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.3%).

