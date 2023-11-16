Thursday's contest between the Denver Pioneers (2-1) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-58, heavily favoring Denver to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Denver is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against SIU-Edwardsville. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 149.5 over/under.

Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Mitchell Center Line: SIU-Edwardsville -1.5

SIU-Edwardsville -1.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): SIU-Edwardsville -125, Denver +105

Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 87, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Pick ATS: Denver (+1.5)



Denver (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Performance Insights

Denver ranked 152nd in college basketball last season with 72.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 314th with 75.1 points allowed per game.

The Pioneers averaged 32.1 rebounds per game last season (156th-ranked in college basketball), and they ceded only 27.2 rebounds per contest (12th-best).

Denver averaged 11.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 313th in college basketball.

The Pioneers committed 14.5 turnovers per game (15th-worst in college basketball), and forced 10.8 turnovers per game (276th-ranked).

The Pioneers drained 4.5 treys per game (worst in college basketball), and sported a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

Denver ceded 8.2 treys per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.5% three-point percentage (160th-ranked).

Last season Denver took 74.2% two-pointers, accounting for 82.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 25.8% from beyond the arc (17.2% of the team's baskets).

