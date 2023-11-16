The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) take the court against the Denver Pioneers (2-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 149.5 in the matchup.

Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -1.5 149.5

Pioneers Betting Records & Stats

Denver combined with its opponent to score more than 149.5 points in 14 of 28 games last season.

Pioneers matchups last year had a 147.7-point average over/under, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Pioneers were 13-15-0 last season.

Denver was underdogs 15 times last season and won three, or 20%, of those games.

The Pioneers had a record of 2-11, a 15.4% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by the Pioneers, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 15 53.6% 74.6 147.3 71.3 146.4 144.3 Denver 14 50% 72.7 147.3 75.1 146.4 144.1

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers scored an average of 72.7 points per game last year, just 1.4 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars gave up.

When it scored more than 71.3 points last season, Denver went 10-4 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 7-10 18-10-0 Denver 13-15-0 6-11 20-8-0

Denver vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SIU-Edwardsville Denver 9-5 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

