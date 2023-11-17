Air Force vs. William & Mary November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Top Players (2022-23)
- Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Air Force vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|358th
|27.1
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.