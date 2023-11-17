The Air Force Falcons (2-2) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -6.5 130.5

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Of Air Force's 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 130.5 points 18 times.

Air Force's matchups last season had an average of 134 points, 3.5 more than this game's over/under.

Air Force put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Air Force won six of the nine games it was favored on the moneyline last season (66.7%).

The Falcons played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games last season, and they split them 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, Air Force has an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 18 60% 66.9 134.1 67.1 137.4 131.2 William & Mary 21 72.4% 67.2 134.1 70.3 137.4 136.5

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Falcons averaged were just 3.4 fewer points than the Tribe allowed (70.3).

Air Force went 10-0 against the spread and 10-1 overall last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 16-14-0 2-2 17-13-0 William & Mary 12-17-0 6-9 13-16-0

Air Force vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force William & Mary 10-9 Home Record 11-5 4-8 Away Record 1-14 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

