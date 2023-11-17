How to Watch Air Force vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (2-2) take on the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Tribe allowed to opponents.
- In games Air Force shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
- The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tribe ranked 288th.
- Last year, the Falcons scored just 3.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Tribe gave up (70.3).
- Air Force went 10-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Air Force averaged 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 62.5 points per contest.
- The Falcons surrendered 65.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.8 on the road.
- At home, Air Force made 1.1 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|W 82-67
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|L 65-57
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 76-58
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/22/2023
|VMI
|-
|Clune Arena
