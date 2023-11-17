The Air Force Falcons (2-2) take on the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Tribe allowed to opponents.
  • In games Air Force shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
  • The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tribe ranked 288th.
  • Last year, the Falcons scored just 3.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Tribe gave up (70.3).
  • Air Force went 10-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • Air Force averaged 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 62.5 points per contest.
  • The Falcons surrendered 65.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.8 on the road.
  • At home, Air Force made 1.1 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ LIU W 82-67 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/12/2023 @ Delaware L 65-57 Bob Carpenter Center
11/16/2023 Lindenwood W 76-58 Clune Arena
11/17/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Omaha - Clune Arena
11/22/2023 VMI - Clune Arena

