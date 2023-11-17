The Air Force Falcons (2-2) take on the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Tribe allowed to opponents.

In games Air Force shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.

The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tribe ranked 288th.

Last year, the Falcons scored just 3.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Tribe gave up (70.3).

Air Force went 10-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Air Force averaged 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 62.5 points per contest.

The Falcons surrendered 65.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.8 on the road.

At home, Air Force made 1.1 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule