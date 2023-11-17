Air Force vs. William & Mary: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (2-2) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. William & Mary matchup.
Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Air Force vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|William & Mary Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-6.5)
|130.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-6.5)
|130.5
|-325
|+250
Air Force vs. William & Mary Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Falcons games.
- William & Mary compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last season.
- In Tribe games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
Air Force Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Air Force is 101st in the country. It is way below that, 234th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
