Friday's contest that pits the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) against the Air Force Falcons (2-2) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of William & Mary, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 17.

Based on our computer prediction, William & Mary should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 130.5 over/under.

Air Force vs. William & Mary Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Clune Arena Line: Air Force -6.5

Air Force -6.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Air Force -350, William & Mary +275

Air Force vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 75, Air Force 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. William & Mary

Pick ATS: William & Mary (+6.5)



William & Mary (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force Performance Insights

Air Force was 300th in the nation in points scored (66.9 per game) and 86th in points conceded (67.1) last year.

Last year, the Falcons were worst in the nation in rebounds (27.1 per game) and 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3).

At 15.3 assists per game last year, Air Force was 35th in the country.

The Falcons were 85th in the country in 3-pointers made (8.2 per game) and 95th in 3-point percentage (35.6%) last season.

Defensively, Air Force was sixth-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.2 last year. It was eighth-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.3%.

Last season, the Falcons took 55.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 44.8% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 65.5% of the Falcons' baskets were 2-pointers, and 34.5% were 3-pointers.

