High school football is on the schedule this week in Broomfield County, Colorado, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lewis-Palmer High School at Holy Family High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 17

6:00 PM MT on November 17 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mesa Ridge High School at Broomfield High School