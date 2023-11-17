The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams made 48.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games Colorado State shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 14-11 overall.

The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Kangaroos finished 79th.

Last year, the Rams scored just 3.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Kangaroos allowed (68.7).

Colorado State went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

Colorado State put up 81.1 points per game last year at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).

Defensively the Rams were worse at home last year, giving up 73 points per game, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule