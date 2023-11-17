The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams made 48.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • In games Colorado State shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 14-11 overall.
  • The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Kangaroos finished 79th.
  • Last year, the Rams scored just 3.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Kangaroos allowed (68.7).
  • Colorado State went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

  • Colorado State put up 81.1 points per game last year at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).
  • Defensively the Rams were worse at home last year, giving up 73 points per game, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Louisiana Tech W 81-73 Moby Arena
11/10/2023 Wright State W 105-77 Moby Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northern Colorado W 83-64 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/17/2023 UMKC - Moby Arena
11/22/2023 Boston College - T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 Colorado - Moby Arena

