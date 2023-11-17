How to Watch Colorado State vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams made 48.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games Colorado State shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 14-11 overall.
- The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Kangaroos finished 79th.
- Last year, the Rams scored just 3.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Kangaroos allowed (68.7).
- Colorado State went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison
- Colorado State put up 81.1 points per game last year at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).
- Defensively the Rams were worse at home last year, giving up 73 points per game, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in away games (32.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wright State
|W 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|W 83-64
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/22/2023
|Boston College
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Moby Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.