Colorado State vs. UMKC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. UMKC matchup.
Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Colorado State vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|UMKC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-18.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-18.5)
|144.5
|-4500
|+1300
Colorado State vs. UMKC Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Colorado State covered 12 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Rams games.
- UMKC put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last season.
- In Kangaroos games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.
Colorado State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Colorado State is 83rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (best).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Colorado State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
