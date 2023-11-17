Friday's game between the Colorado State Rams (3-0) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at Moby Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 113-47 and heavily favors Colorado State to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 113, UMKC 47

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-66.3)

Colorado State (-66.3) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Colorado State Performance Insights

Colorado State was 157th in the country in points scored (72.5 per game) and 221st in points conceded (71.4) last year.

The Rams collected 28.4 rebounds per game and conceded 30.4 boards last season, ranking 333rd and 130th, respectively, in the country.

Colorado State was 12th-best in college basketball in assists (16.5 per game) last season.

The Rams were 149th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (36.4%) last year.

Last year, Colorado State was 20th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.9 per game) and 330th in defensive 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Last season, the Rams took 61.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.2% of the Rams' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.8% were 3-pointers.

