The Colorado State Rams (1-0) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Information

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado State vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 64.4 338th
221st 71.4 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.4 79th
362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.9 320th
12th 16.5 Assists 9.3 361st
61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

