The Colorado State Rams (3-0) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Moby Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State went 12-18-0 ATS last season.

Colorado State covered less often than UMKC last year, sporting an ATS record of 12-18-0, compared to the 12-17-0 record of the Kangaroos.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 72.5 136.9 71.4 140.1 140.2 UMKC 64.4 136.9 68.7 140.1 134.9

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rams recorded 72.5 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos gave up.

Colorado State went 10-9 against the spread and 11-9 overall last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 18-12-0 UMKC 12-17-0 14-15-0

Colorado State vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State UMKC 9-7 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

