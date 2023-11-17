The Washington State Cougars (4-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6) square off on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Martin Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Washington State ranks 42nd in total offense (421 yards per game) and 104th in total defense (411.1 yards allowed per game) this year. Colorado's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 33.9 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 45th with 30.7 points per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Colorado vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Colorado Washington State 384.6 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421 (45th) 464.2 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.1 (98th) 69.9 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.7 (130th) 314.7 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.3 (3rd) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has put up 3,144 passing yards, or 314.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.4% of his passes and has collected 26 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Dylan Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 278 yards, or 27.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with 32 catches for 260 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has rushed for 272 yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has totaled 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 867 (86.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 54 receptions (on 75 targets) for a total of 536 yards (53.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter's 65 targets have resulted in 45 receptions for 532 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 3,131 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 136 yards (13.6 ypg) on 99 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Nakia Watson has 210 rushing yards on 70 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 201 yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Lincoln Victor has hauled in 73 catches for 723 yards (72.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Kyle Willams has caught 53 passes for 712 yards (71.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Josh Kelly has hauled in 47 receptions for 687 yards, an average of 68.7 yards per game. He's scored seven times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington State or Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.