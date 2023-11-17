Two of the country's best pass attacks clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-6) carry college football's third-ranked passing game into a contest versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6), who have the No. 9 passing game, on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Colorado matchup.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Pullman, Washington
  • Venue: Martin Stadium

Colorado vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM Washington State (-4.5) 63.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Washington State (-4.5) 64.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Colorado vs. Washington State Betting Trends

  • Colorado has compiled a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Buffaloes have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Washington State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

