Two of the country's best pass attacks clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-6) carry college football's third-ranked passing game into a contest versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6), who have the No. 9 passing game, on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Colorado matchup.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-4.5) 63.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-4.5) 64.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Colorado vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Colorado has compiled a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

Washington State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.