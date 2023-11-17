Colorado vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 17
Two of the country's best pass attacks clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-6) carry college football's third-ranked passing game into a contest versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6), who have the No. 9 passing game, on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.
Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Colorado vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-4.5)
|63.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-4.5)
|64.5
|-205
|+168
Colorado vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Colorado has compiled a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Buffaloes have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
- Washington State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
