Two of the nation's best passing attacks meet when the Washington State Cougars (4-6) take college football's third-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6), who have the No. 9 passing offense, on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 63.5 points.

On offense, Washington State ranks 42nd in the FBS with 421 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 104th in total defense (411.1 yards allowed per contest). Colorado's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 464.2 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. Offensively, it ranks 69th with 384.6 total yards per contest.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Washington State vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington State -4.5 -110 -110 63.5 -105 -115 -190 +160

Colorado Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Buffaloes are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 273 yards per game (-107-worst in college football) and allowing 442 (17th-worst).

In their past three games, the Buffaloes are scoring 22 points per game (-43-worst in college football), and giving up 29.3 per game (-27-worst).

Colorado is gaining 241.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (86th in the country), and allowing 235.3 per game (-44-worst).

The Buffaloes are accumulating 31.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-126-worst in college football), and giving up 206.7 per game (-87-worst).

The Buffaloes have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 0-3 overall.

In its past three contests, Colorado has hit the over once.

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado has a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Out of Colorado's 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

Colorado has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

Colorado has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +160 or more by bookmakers this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 3,144 yards on 292-of-421 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed 68 times for 278 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 32 catches for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has compiled 272 yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver leads his team with 867 receiving yards on 65 catches with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has totaled 536 receiving yards (53.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 54 receptions.

Travis Hunter's 45 grabs (on 65 targets) have netted him 532 yards (53.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Domineck has five sacks to pace the team, and also has 10 TFL and 35 tackles.

Trevor Woods is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 53 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Hunter has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 24 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

