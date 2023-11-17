In the game between the Washington State Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, November 17 at 10:30 PM, our projection system expects the Cougars to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Colorado vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+4.5) Under (62.5) Washington State 31, Colorado 30

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes have a 6-3-1 record against the spread this year.

Colorado is 5-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Buffaloes' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the Colorado this year is 0.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cougars' record against the spread is 4-5-0.

In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Washington State has an ATS record of 1-3.

Out of nine Cougars games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 5.1 higher than the average total in Washington State games this season.

Buffaloes vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington State 30.3 29.9 29.2 26.4 31.4 33.4 Colorado 30.7 33.9 35.5 33.8 23.5 34.0

