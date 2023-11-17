The Denver Pioneers (2-2) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Denver vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Jaguars had given up to their opponents (42%).

Last season, Denver had a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 345th.

The Pioneers averaged 7.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Jaguars gave up to opponents (65.2).

Denver went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 65.2 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

At home, Denver averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.

At home, the Pioneers gave up 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.1).

Denver knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

