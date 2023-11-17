How to Watch Denver vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (2-2) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Denver vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Jaguars had given up to their opponents (42%).
- Last season, Denver had a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.
- The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 345th.
- The Pioneers averaged 7.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Jaguars gave up to opponents (65.2).
- Denver went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 65.2 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Denver averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.
- At home, the Pioneers gave up 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.1).
- Denver knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 97-76
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 91-85
|Mitchell Center
|11/16/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|L 77-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/22/2023
|Colorado Christian
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
