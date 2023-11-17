The Denver Pioneers (2-2) are 7.5-point underdogs against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) at Mitchell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Denver vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -7.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pioneers Betting Records & Stats

Denver played 14 games last season that went over 149.5 combined points scored.

Pioneers contests last year had a 147.7-point average over/under, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Pioneers' record against the spread last season was 13-15-0.

Last season, Denver was the underdog 15 times and won three, or 20%, of those games.

Last season, the Pioneers were at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pioneers have a 26.3% chance to win.

Denver vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 4 12.5% 70.9 143.6 65.2 140.3 136.1 Denver 14 50% 72.7 143.6 75.1 140.3 144.1

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers put up an average of 72.7 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

Denver put together a 12-8 ATS record and a 15-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.2 points.

Denver vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 21-11-0 5-1 16-16-0 Denver 13-15-0 2-3 20-8-0

Denver vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Alabama Denver 10-4 Home Record 9-5 4-10 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

