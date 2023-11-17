Kings vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-6.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 235.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 228.6 points, 6.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has been the favorite in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.
- Sacramento has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played five games this season that have had more than 235.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 234.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 4-7-0 this year.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by bookmakers this season.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Spurs Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|5
|50%
|114.6
|225.2
|114
|238.1
|229.1
|Spurs
|5
|45.5%
|110.6
|225.2
|124.1
|238.1
|228.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (60%). It has covered three times in five games when playing at home and three times in five games on the road.
- The Kings put up 114.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 124.1 the Spurs allow.
- Sacramento is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 124.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (2-3-0) than away (2-4-0).
- The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 114 the Kings give up.
- San Antonio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 114 points.
Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|6-4
|0-1
|5-5
|Spurs
|4-7
|3-4
|9-2
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Kings
|Spurs
|114.6
|110.6
|10
|22
|4-0
|3-2
|4-0
|3-2
|114
|124.1
|18
|30
|3-1
|1-0
|2-2
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.