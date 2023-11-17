Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates will match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 111-108 win versus the Clippers, Porter tallied 10 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-135)

Over 6.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per game last season, fifth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans were eighth in the league defensively last season, conceding 24.9 per game.

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 29 22 9 3 2 0 0

