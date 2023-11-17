Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (9-2) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|223.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points four times.
- Denver has an average total of 220.7 in its outings this year, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which it has been favored.
- Denver has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|4
|36.4%
|114.5
|225.6
|106.3
|221.9
|224.0
|Pelicans
|6
|54.5%
|111.1
|225.6
|115.6
|221.9
|225.7
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering four times in seven home games, and one time in four road games.
- The 114.5 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.1 fewer points than the Pelicans give up (115.6).
- Denver has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 115.6 points.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|5-6
|4-5
|3-8
|Pelicans
|5-6
|0-2
|6-5
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Pelicans
|114.5
|111.1
|11
|19
|5-0
|4-2
|5-0
|4-2
|106.3
|115.6
|5
|20
|3-6
|4-1
|7-2
|4-1
