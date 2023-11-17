The Denver Nuggets (9-2) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points four times.

Denver has an average total of 220.7 in its outings this year, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 4 36.4% 114.5 225.6 106.3 221.9 224.0 Pelicans 6 54.5% 111.1 225.6 115.6 221.9 225.7

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering four times in seven home games, and one time in four road games.

The 114.5 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.1 fewer points than the Pelicans give up (115.6).

Denver has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 115.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-6 4-5 3-8 Pelicans 5-6 0-2 6-5

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Nuggets Pelicans 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 106.3 Points Allowed (PG) 115.6 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 3-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

