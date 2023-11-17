The Denver Nuggets (9-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) on Friday, November 17 at Smoothie King Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last game on Tuesday, the Nuggets claimed a 111-108 win against the Clippers. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 32 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.