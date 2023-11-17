Nikola Jokic is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans play at Smoothie King Center on Friday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Jokic has averaged 26.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 6.2 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +128)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Friday (17.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (24.5).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

