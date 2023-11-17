Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Pelicans on November 17, 2023
Nikola Jokic is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans play at Smoothie King Center on Friday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -108)
|9.5 (Over: +106)
|1.5 (Over: -154)
- Jokic has averaged 26.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 6.2 points less than Friday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
- Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: +128)
- The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Friday (17.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
- The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (24.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
- Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
