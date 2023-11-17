Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - November 17
The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, ALT
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets won their previous game versus the Clippers, 111-108, on Tuesday. Jokic starred with 32 points, plus 16 boards and nine assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|32
|16
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Aaron Gordon
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Reggie Jackson
|18
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic's averages for the season are 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists, making 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. chips in with 13.7 points per game, plus 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists.
- Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, plus 0 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per game, plus 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
