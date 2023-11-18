The UNLV Rebels should win their matchup against the Air Force Falcons at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+3) Over (47.5) UNLV 27, Air Force 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Air Force vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

The Falcons are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Air Force has an ATS record of 5-3.

This season, four of the Falcons' eight games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 5.7 more than the average point total for Air Force games this season.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rebels have a 43.5% chance to win.

The Rebels have gone 8-1-0 ATS this season.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, UNLV is 3-0 against the spread.

The Rebels have gone over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for UNLV this season is 7.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 28.5 15.7 41.0 16.3 26.3 16.5 UNLV 36.4 24.3 37.4 21.6 35.4 27.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.