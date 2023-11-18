The Air Force Falcons (8-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the UNLV Rebels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Falcon Stadium in an MWC clash.

Air Force sports the 85th-ranked offense this year (362.8 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 245.3 yards allowed per game. UNLV's offense has been excelling, compiling 36.4 points per game (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 53rd by surrendering 24.3 points per game.

Air Force vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Air Force vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Air Force UNLV 362.8 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.1 (45th) 245.3 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (67th) 275.9 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.2 (19th) 86.9 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.9 (67th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 9 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (2nd)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has 733 rushing yards on 163 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jared Roznos has hauled in 11 receptions for 332 yards (33.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Cade Harris has grabbed three passes while averaging 14.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Dane Kinamon has a total of 126 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five passes and scoring two touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,058 yards (205.8 yards per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 199 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 100 times for 553 yards (55.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has compiled 420 yards on 91 carries with nine touchdowns.

Ricky White has collected 63 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,018 (101.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 39 passes and compiled 393 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Senika McKie's 41 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 244 yards.

