The Air Force Falcons (8-2) are 3-point favorites at home against the UNLV Rebels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team has a high-powered rushing attack, with the Falcons second in rushing yards per contest, and the Rebels 20th. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. UNLV matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Air Force vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Air Force vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-3) 47.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-3.5) 47.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Air Force vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Air Force has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Falcons have an ATS record of 5-3.

UNLV has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Rebels have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

