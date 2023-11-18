Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 18?
When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Andrew Cogliano score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Cogliano scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Cogliano has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|11:17
|Home
|W 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|9:54
|Home
|W 4-0
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
