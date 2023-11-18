The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) -- who've won four straight -- host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

The Stars-Avalanche game can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 46 total goals (3.1 per game), 10th in the league.

With 55 goals (3.7 per game), the Avalanche have the league's 10th-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 15 4 17 21 9 14 - Mikko Rantanen 15 10 11 21 6 9 49.1% Nathan MacKinnon 15 6 14 20 19 8 46.4% Valeri Nichushkin 15 5 6 11 7 5 100% Devon Toews 15 2 7 9 6 12 -

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 38 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fourth.

The Stars rank 14th in the NHL with 51 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players