Sportsbooks have set player props for Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen and others when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Rantanen has scored 10 goals (0.7 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 21 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 3.5 shots per game, shooting 19.2%.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Cale Makar has totaled 21 total points (1.4 per game) this season. He has four goals and 17 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Nathan MacKinnon has 20 points so far, including six goals and 14 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 0 3 3 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 1 1 2 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 14 points in 15 games (five goals and nine assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7 at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' top contributors through 15 games, with six goals and eight assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.