Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Big Sky teams will be in action in two games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Portland State Vikings squaring off against the New Mexico State Aggies at Pan American Center.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Portland State Vikings at New Mexico State Aggies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|San Diego State Aztecs at Sacramento State Hornets
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
