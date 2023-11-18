For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Bowen Byram a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Byram has no points on the power play.

Byram averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:22 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:46 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

