The Colorado Avalanche, including Cale Makar, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Fancy a bet on Makar? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Cale Makar vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Makar has averaged 23:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In four of 15 games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Makar has a point in 11 of 15 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Makar has an assist in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Makar's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Makar Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 4 21 Points 1 4 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

