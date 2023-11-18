The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cheyenne County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Cheyenne County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Cheyenne Wells High School at Otis High School